#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Casteism is everywhere, whether in rural or urban India, says Yashica Dutt

Updated : February 14, 2020 05:34 PM IST

got a lot of responses from Dalits who said their story was similar to mine and how being Dalit had forced them to change their professions, cities, sometimes hiding, and even giving up their relationships.
I think it’s a societal problem and how modern Indian society has been constructed to systemically benefit and favour upper castes
I’m really glad that people are rediscovering that and understanding how and why Ambedkar has always been relevant.
Casteism is everywhere, whether in rural or urban India, says Yashica Dutt

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement