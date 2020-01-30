Associate Partner
Budget 2020 is an opportunity for navigating Indian fisheries sector out of the blues

Updated : January 30, 2020 06:22 PM IST

With marine fish production stagnating over the years, there is scope for supporting sustainable fishing practices to strengthen this sector.
The Union budget is an opportunity to provide much-needed support for the marine fisheries sector.
There is a need for exploring multiple food sources from the sea, innovate technologies and support all-round development of the fishing communities and the environment in which they fish.
