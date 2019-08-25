'Breaking Bad' movie set for Netflix release later this year

Netflix on Saturday released a trailer of Breaking Bad film and announced its release date.

Titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the film will be released on October 11, 2019 on Netflix and will be broadcast on AMC later.

The film is based on the premise of Jesse Pinkman’s (played by Aaron Paul) plight after the events of the five-season TV show that aired on AMC between 2008 and 2013. It is written and directed by Vince Gilligan who performed the same roles in the original series.

The 70-second trailer shows Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated by law enforcement officials about the whereabouts of Pinkman but he denies having knowledge, adding that he wouldn’t let on even if he knew.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” a release from Netflix explains.

The original Breaking Bad series tells the story of a high school teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer and the extent he goes to secure his family’s financial future when he is gone.

Regarded among the greatest television series of all time, Breaking Bad won a plethora of awards, including 16 Primetime Emmys.