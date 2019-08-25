Unwind
'Breaking Bad' movie set for Netflix release later this year
Updated : August 25, 2019 05:35 PM IST
Titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the film will be released on October 11, 2019 on Netflix and will be broadcast on AMC later.
The 70-second trailer shows Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated by law enforcement officials about the whereabouts of Pinkman but he denies having knowledge, adding that he wouldn’t let on even if he knew.
The series enjoys a 9.5/10 rating on online database platform IMDb and a 96 percent Tomatometer average on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, comfortably placing it among the top five all-time shows on both the platforms.
