Brands cash in on actor Rahul Bose's two bananas

Updated : July 30, 2019 01:20 PM IST

With Bose freaking out at being charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas by JW Marriott in Chandigarh, the industry is responding to a business preposition through tongue-in-cheek slogans on the social media.
Pizza Hut compared Rs 442 banana to its Rs 99 pizzas.
Added food-delivery site Zomato: "You could get a banana milkshake and banana split in less than the amount the 52-year-old actor paid for his bananas".
