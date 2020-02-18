Unwind Borrowing money to spend on Valentine's Day is now officially a trend Updated : February 18, 2020 08:46 PM IST Americans celebrating the holiday season planned to spend an average of $196, the highest ever, compared to last year’s record of $162. Online lending startup EarlySalary said that the company disbursed more than Rs 23 crore to young millennials and Gen Z between February 12 and 15, a growth of 46 percent year-on-year. The average age of the borrower during this period was 27 years and the average amount they borrowed Rs 23,500, up 35 percent over the same period last year.