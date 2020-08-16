Economy Book review: Viral Acharyas' “Quest for restoring financial stability in India" Updated : August 16, 2020 01:58 PM IST Viral points out, the true extent of asset quality stresses in our financial services ecosystem has been clouded by lax recognition, provisioning and disclosure standards. Viral argues that fiscal dominance by the government leads to crowding out of the corporate sector, external sector fragility, financial sector weaknesses, and poor transmission of monetary policy. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply