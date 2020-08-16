  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Economy

Book review: Viral Acharyas' “Quest for restoring financial stability in India"

Updated : August 16, 2020 01:58 PM IST

Viral points out, the true extent of asset quality stresses in our financial services ecosystem has been clouded by lax recognition, provisioning and disclosure standards.
Viral argues that fiscal dominance by the government leads to crowding out of the corporate sector, external sector fragility, financial sector weaknesses, and poor transmission of monetary policy.
Book review: Viral Acharyas' “Quest for restoring financial stability in India

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement