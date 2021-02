On 6th March 2020, the YES Bank stock was smashed on the exchanges and tanked nearly 85 percent at one point to trade at Rs 5.50 per share. These shares, which belonged to India’s fourth largest private bank, were getting hammered by investors in response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placing a moratorium (temporary suspension) and capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 a day before.

So, what really went wrong at YES Bank? Could the collapse of the bank have been prevented? How much was of this mess was attributed to its once-flamboyant, larger-than-life CEO Rana Kapoor? Bengaluru-based business journalist, Furquan Moharkan’s debut book, “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds” will take you on a journey to unravel answers to one of modern India’s biggest banking failures.

YES Bank’s journey started in early 2000s when three gentlemen – Harkirat Singh, Rana Kapoor and late Ashok Kapur (Kapoor’s brother-in-law) approached the RBI for a license to commence commercial banking in India with Dutch firm Rabobank as its co-promoter.

Rana Kapoor, who went to become the MD & CEO of YES Bank had begun his banking career as a management trainee with Bank of America. ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ takes you on the trajectory of his dramatic rise and equally dramatic fall, of family feuds and a sordid display of greed and hubris.