  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Healthcare

Book offers eyewitness account of life in Wuhan during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated : May 16, 2020 02:32 PM IST

On January 25, after the central government imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, Fang Fang began publishing an online diary.
Translated by Michael Berry, the book documents the author's voice against social injustice, abuse of power that impeded the response to the epidemic.
Book offers eyewitness account of life in Wuhan during COVID-19 outbreak

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement