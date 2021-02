The First Signs of Trouble

‘He was known as a fixer. He was one of those officers who knew people in power. He knew bureaucrats. So, he used to get things done quickly,’ one of his colleagues who had observed his spark confessed.

But, at the bank, his performance was excellent. In 1990, he left the circles of India’s foreign banks bewildered. He had been able to get on board a big account for Bank of America. The account was that of the US consular business in India, which until then had shared a decadesold relationship with its rival foreign bank—Citibank. The account, going by the vivid memories of the people working in Bank of America back then, was roughly pegged at Rs 200 crore—a big amount for a foreign bank in India at that point in time.

In fact, he was presented the Eagle Pin by the chairman of Bank of America in 1990, the highest professional recognition for consistent performance and excellence at Bank of America, amongst several other enterprising achievements.

Mehta, the poster boy of stock markets, had siphoned off Rs 1000 crore from the country’s public sector banks and pumped it into the markets—causing an abnormal annual return of 274 per cent on the BSE. Mehta thrived on the loopholes in the system.

mandatory arrests of the people involved in the fraud, there was a much-required churning in the Indian banking system. Some top executives stepped down, some were suspended, some were dismissed while others were transferred.

Talwar, Rana’s favourite boss, was among those who were transferred to San Francisco.

Though there was no conduit that took place under Talwar, a senior journalist who covered the SEBI scam back then said that Rana’s flamboyance helped his image in front of Talwar, who himself was flamboyant. 'The memory I have of Vikram Talwar at Bank of America is very hazy. It is more from a picture created by those who knew him or had met him,’ the journalist who covered the scam told me during an interview for this book. A link seems to have been created and reinforced after Rana started becoming a name in the business world, according to the veteran.

Vikram Talwar did mentor and influence many people, like Vishwavir Ahuja of RBL Bank who was earlier with Bank of America. Talwar was, in fact, his local guardian when he was studying at Michigan University. The suggestion here is that the flamboyance in Rana Kapoor’s stance came from, or was modelled on, Talwar. But that is where the similarities end. ‘Talwar had his style and flamboyance. He also had charm and didn’t annoy or offend. He had a way of working with people,’ say many people who worked with both of them. In an interview with Patricia Olsen of the New York Times, Talwar said that he’d learnt an important lesson from his parents, a working couple: how to work with people and how to deal with co-workers. ‘No one should see you as arrogant or artificial,’ he had said. Rana, on the other hand, lacked Talwar’s charm. He could ‘offend’ and ‘rub people up the wrong way’ according to Bank of America insiders.

Rana seemed to have his own style probably influenced by Rutgers University rather than Talwar, the same veteran journalist told me.