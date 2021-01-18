Unwind BOOK EXCERPT: Maverick Messiah; A Political Biography of NT Rama Rao Updated : January 18, 2021 07:16 PM IST NTR first grabbed national attention when he walked out of a National Development Council (NDC) meeting, to protest the dismissal of the Farooq Abdullah government in J&K. NTR was consistent in asserting the rights of the states throughout his political life. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply