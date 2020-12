"Do you know that Mahal (1949) grew out of an eerie experience baba had during an overnight stay at Jeejeebhoy House?" Bharti ji informed me. I remembered Dadamoni telling me how one night while staying at the guest house in Khandala, he had been drawn outside by the sound of raised voices and had come upon a young lady arguing with her chauffeur near the gate where their car had stalled. Pointing out that the engine could have over-heated, Dadamoni invited the lady inside to wait while the chauffeur fixed the car. They were chatting amicably when the chauffeur returned to inform them that he hadn’t been able to detect the problem. Unwilling to spend the night there, the lady ventured out again despite Dadamoni's request to stay back.

After they left, he retired for the night, only to be jolted awake by frantic cries for help. He ran out again to find the car still parked outside the gate. It looked dark and empty, but the voice calling for help was coming from inside the car. Peering through the window, Dadamoni spotted a man with his throat cut.

He cried out one last time, then, died before his eyes. Since he was alone and there was no one in the vicinity, Dadamoni prudently went back inside and spent a sleepless night waiting for the servant. As soon as the servant arrived early in the morning, Dadamoni ran out with him, saying there was a dead man in a car outside. But there was no one there…

No car and no corpse.

Dadamoni learnt later from the local inspector that fourteen years ago, a young woman had slit a man's throat and leaving the car parked outside Jeejeebhoy House, had tried to flee the crime scene. She had died in an accident soon after.

So, was it their ghosts he met that night? No one can say for sure, but while Googling Jeejobhoy House, I came across a post about some boys who had spent three nights there. During a party one night, one of them had stepped out and seen the garden swing swaying, even though there was no one sitting on it and no breeze either. He called the others out, and even as they had watched, the swing continued to sway eerily, back and forth, till it came to a stop on its own as if an invisible someone had decided they’d had enough and strolled away into the darkness. Later, there were some inexplicable tapping sounds on the doors and windows that kept them awake all night, making them wonder if some nocturnal guests wanted to join the party. However, for the rest of their stay, the boys remained undisturbed.

The house, the swing and the mysterious lady all came together in Mahal, the chilling thriller produced by Dadamoni and Savak B. Vacha for Bombay Talkies Studio.