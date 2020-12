Excerpted from the chapter - Cycle of Hope and Despair

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.

—Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Most people are under the illusion that successful investing is about knowledge of money and an understanding of valuation techniques. Nothing is further from the truth. Those with a deep understanding of money matters often make for very good accountants and analysts. Very few of them go on to becoming successful investors.

Good investing and navigating a financial crisis are all about ‘character’.

The leap that most leaders fail to take is between knowing and doing. And this is not just true of the investing world, but is almost universally applicable. Every prophet in history has provided a recipe for happiness, but happiness still eludes most of us! Warren Buffet had disclosed the secret of his investing success when he said, ‘Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.’ This well-publicised secret, however, hasn’t helped most investors. When an irrational panic (or exuberance, for that matter) sets in, sailing through a storm it is difficult for even the most astute individuals to avoid joining the frenzy. Running with the herd is such a basic survival instinct that few can break away. In pre-historic times, this instinct had been the bedrock of survival and, hence, hardwired in our brain. Those that did not run with the herd were either eaten or starved to death. With such evolutionary muscle behind this instinct, it takes uncluttered thinking and immense courage to break away from the herd. In today’s world, this ‘herd mentality’ is not particularly useful, given that the threat of being eaten or starving to death is minimal.

Until the Korean War, wartime actions were the perfect source of leadership lessons. Today, financial crises (both of the local and the global kind), the stock market and the investing world are much better arenas for drawing leadership lessons from.

In this chapter, we will take three financial crises from relatively recent times that spread across the globe like pandemics and pick out some interesting lessons from there.

How Every Crisis Is a Test of Character

The global credit crisis of 2008, has arguably been one of the most debilitating financial and economic crises after the Great Depression. Like most financial crises, it was a collective loss of reason. Francisco José de Goya, a Spanish romantic painter of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, who was famed for his portraits, had once remarked, ‘Fantasy, abandoned by reason, produces impossible monsters.'

The investing cycle mirrors the eternal cycle of hope and despair. The top of the cycle is where fantasy is abandoned by reason. The positive aspect of this is, it generates optimism and encourages entrepreneurs to pursue audacious ideas. The negative aspect is, it creates irrational exuberance and impossible monsters. The bottom of the cycle is where fear is abandoned by reason. The positive aspect of this is, it encourages reality checks and drives responsible behaviours. On the flip side, it induces pessimism and shuts off the tap for even the best of ideas. Winning investors are those who recognise the cycle and avoid negative sentiments that each phase of the cycle invariably generates.

The fact that a crisis of this magnitude could recur in less than a decade of the dotcom bust was quite shocking. That human memory could be so short was a bit of a surprise. Therefore, when someone asks what we believe would be some of the long-term changes in the way we think and work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we struggle to respond. It is because we still do not know how quickly people would regress to doing what they were always doing.

Let's start by understanding the genesis of this crisis at a very simple level. The world comprises two kinds of people and two kinds of companies. Those with more money than they need and those with less money than they need. The first category of individuals and companies become lenders and the latter, borrowers. The lenders usually do not give money to the borrowers without performing some elementary checks that are essentially about evaluating the creditworthiness and intent of the borrower.

Only upon satisfying themselves on both these counts would a lender loan out money to a borrower. Imagine now, if this process is totally ignored and lenders recklessly loan out money. One can, of course, ask why would a lender do something like that? Wouldn’t they be afraid that they could lose their money? The answer is simple. Over the last 100 odd years, layers of intermediaries have emerged between lenders and borrowers. These are the banks, mortgage companies, etc. And, these institutions have employees who are responsible for the decisions to lend. It is not their money they are lending. Their decisions are determined by their incentive structures and plans. When banks begin to compete among themselves (and they always do), the competitive pressures can sometimes result in them bypassing the due processes. Additionally, if there are ‘perverse’ incentives for employees entrusted with the decisions to give out loans, you will see subversion and subterfuge. And, that is what exactly happened on a very large scale. Everyone in the system, including the great Alan Greenspan, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, were mute spectators, actually aiding and abetting this subterfuge. British philosopher and political thinker Edmund Burke had once said, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good men to do nothing.’ That is precisely what seems to be the precursor to every large crisis.