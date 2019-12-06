Bobo, Ding-Ding & Ball Curry: How Anglo-Indian cuisine is making a comeback in Chennai

At first glance, the menu makes for interesting reading — Bobo Curry, Mutton Ball Curry, Chicken Ding-Ding, Mother-In-Law’s Tongue, and Peekingkoy With Beef, to name a few. Stirred with insatiable curiosity, I ask celebrity chef Bridget White-Kumar how these apparent non-lexical fillers and some cheeky additions made their way to her recently curated Anglo-Indian menu at the Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, in Chennai. The backstory I hear is an amusing and fascinating account of how Anglo-Indian fare came to be.|

“Understanding Anglo-Indian cuisine lies in tracing its origins,” says Bridget, gesturing at the spread of beef cutlets, chicken, okra, coconut rice and mutton kofta on our table at lunch, “Imagine a gastronomic legacy that the British left for us, but with a touch of Indian spice — that’s what Anglo Indian food is. It’s comfort food, not too spicy and certainly not heavy.”

Quiet Comeback

Known for mastering Anglo-Indian fare and spearheading its revival, Bridget is curating a pop-up restaurant at the Radisson, christened Ministry of Chutneys. While the ‘pop-up’ nature of the restaurant means it will be open for only about two weeks at Radisson’s gourmet restaurant Salt Co 531, the hotel is actively mulling the prospect of making it a permanent fixture.

Okra and potato pepper fry

Nearly 15 kilometers away, in the older quarter of Chennai, Thomas George, Executive Chef at the city’s iconic Taj Connemara, is putting together an Anglo-Indian menu of his own, ready for launch in the first week of the New Year, at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, The Verandah.

These undercurrents in Chennai’s fine-dine scene point to one indelible fact: Anglo-Indian cuisine could be poised for a quiet comeback on the city’s menus. This couldn’t possibly be more apt for a property like the Connemara. After all, the 128-year-old Taj hotel is an ode to the Madras of yore and its colonial past right down to the name — a tribute to Lady Susan Bourke, the Baroness of Connemara, who was one of its longtime guests.

“We have been working on changing our menu and allowing space for older dishes to make a comeback,” says Thomas, “Dishes like the Minced Lamb Cutlet or the Railway Mutton Curry were popular back in the day, and I still have patrons come back to the Connemara, recall a dish we served ten years ago, and ask me I could prepare it for them.”

What’s Anglo-Indian Cuisine Anyway?

To the uninitiated, it might at first, be a bit of a challenge to distinguish Anglo-Indian fare from run-of-the-mill Indian food. Of course, the half-Malayalee, half-Telugu, Chennai-born-and-raised foodie in me recalled my father mention how Ball Curries and Country Captain Chicken Curry would waft through the air at his childhood home at Kolar Gold Fields, where these dishes adorned the tables at the scattering of Anglo-Indian households in the neighborhood. But at the heart of these dishes, Bridget tells me, is one staggeringly simple recipe.

Pork devil fry

“The key to preparing good Anglo-Indian food is to let the meat remain the hero of the dish. So, if you were to prepare a Lamb Peppery Fry, you use the lamb with some pepper and nothing else,” says Bridget, “Anglo-Indian recipes are known for their strict adherence to avoiding the use of more than one spice, or the use of a pre-prepared curry sauce. The presence of a pre-made tomato puree, for instance, just makes it Indian.”

Such has been the influence of Anglo-Indian cuisine that the Pudukottai Princely State in British India adopted its recipes in their roasts, fries and stews, even allowing for innovations like the liberal use of cumin and chili powder by bored cooks who dared to introduce the lady of the household to a bit more spice than she was accustomed to.

That has left us with delectable treats like the Mutton Ball Curry — an Anglo-Indian take on the Kofta but made with just a creamy coconut base and coriander leaves; coconut rice — with liberal use of saffron and little else; the Hell’s Chutney — prepared with onions, salt, sugar, vinegar and just enough red chili powder to make it look red but not taste too spicy. “Hell’s Chutney is also referred to as ‘Mother-In-Law’s Tongue’ in some Anglo households because its deep red color is a cheeky reference to nagging mothers in law,” says Bridget with a chuckle.

It’s all in the Name

If you thought creative naming ended there, think again. Chicken Ding-Ding draws its inspiration from the sound that cured meat would make when left out to dry, Peekingkoy is an Anglicized play on the Tamil word for ridge gourd: Peerkangai — served with beef, and Bobo Curry is the Anglo-Indian take on the humble chicken curry, with the word ‘Bobo’ used to refer to the sound one would make while chasing down a fowl for dinner. “Even a dish like Mutton Ball Curry soon changed to Mutton ‘Bad Word’ Curry since Anglo-Indian mothers didn’t exactly approve of their children using the word ‘ball’, while referring to food,” says Bridget.

Pork pot roast

Innovative naming has also become a bit of a necessity given the crossing of Anglican food with Indian spices, which eventually resulted in Anglo-Indian cuisine. By that definition, Anglo-Indian fare could well have been our first-ever fusion food — another factor that is contributing to its comeback. “Indian fusion food always has market, and that’s Anglo Indian food for you,” says Thomas, “It is fusion food that matches our palette, and we want more of that.” It’s little wonder then that the Connemara’s new menu will feature 14 Anglo-Indian dishes with Goan, Keralite and Dutch influences.

Nostalgia 2.0

With a comeback on the cards, Chennai could become familiar with Anglo-Indian fare, again. From more commonplace desserts like the bread pudding and trifle pudding, to predominantly Christmas preparations like Kalkals and Rose Cookies, the sky is the limit.

The greatest trait that Anglo-Indian cuisine has been blessed with, however, is its innate nature to re-innovate. “You’d find more mustard in Anglo-Indian fare in Kolkata, plenty of Naan in the North, and coconut in the South,” says Bridget, “There’s something in it for everyone.”