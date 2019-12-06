#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Food For Thought

Bobo, Ding-Ding & Ball Curry: How Anglo-Indian cuisine is making a comeback in Chennai

Updated : December 06, 2019 06:27 PM IST

Such has been the influence of Anglo-Indian cuisine that the Pudukottai Princely State in British India adopted its recipes in their roasts, fries and stews
Peekingkoy is an Anglicized play on the Tamil word for ridge gourd: Peerkangai
Bobo, Ding-Ding & Ball Curry: How Anglo-Indian cuisine is making a comeback in Chennai
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV