Unwind
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song, calls it 'huge honor'
Updated : January 15, 2020 07:03 AM IST
Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.
“No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the James Bond series, arrives in movie theatres in April with Daniel Craig resuming his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more