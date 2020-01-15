#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song, calls it 'huge honor'

Updated : January 15, 2020 07:03 AM IST

Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.
“No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the James Bond series, arrives in movie theatres in April with Daniel Craig resuming his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song, calls it 'huge honor'
