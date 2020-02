Believe it or not, food scientists around the world have attempted numerous times to decipher what makes Indian food so delicious. They have hinted at the fact that the way flavours rub against each other makes the cuisine so tasty. An average Indian dish, be it just plain dal or butter chicken, contains a minimum of seven ingredients and some have as much as 381, according to a report made by The New York Times.

It is a fact that India is a melting pot of flavours. It is interesting to understand how in the Indian subcontinent itself, the taste and ingredients change with every 30 kilometres. The sambar at Nagercoil and Mannapuram aren’t the same, which in fact, indicates that the same dish goes through not just a shift in sautéing but also the temperature at which the spices are tempered, or even the softness of boiled lentils make a significant change. Every location and every culture has their own little ways to enhance a common dish that has a deep impact on the culinary fabric of India. The subtle changes of each dish around India is a beautiful celebration of our difference and unity.

I remember from several Hollywood movies that first dates have been ruined by surprise diarrhoea attacks after an Indian dinner. Through popular culture, movies and Google search, we understand that the global platform only recognises North Indian cuisine as most popular Indian dishes. The global audience who try out Indian food occasionally would only eat chicken tikka, butter chicken, kadhai paneer and biryani, over the popular and delectable dishes like the Kosha Mangsho of Bengal, Dolma of Orissa, the Thoran of Kerala, or the Kurle Ambat of the Konkan region.

Spiciest cuisines

North Indian cuisine is one of the world’s spiciest cuisines. The food found in the by-lines of Delhi and Punjab is basically a fusion of Indian with Persian gastronomic traditions. When Mughal emperor Babur wanted to shift his capital from Agra to Delhi. His health minister found out that the Yamuna in Delhi was very polluted. This made him suggest the bawarchi to use less water and more oil to prevent waterborne diseases. Hence, the abundance of oil, hot spices and red chilli in some of the north Indian dishes set them apart from the rest of the world. Chef Anahita Dhondy of SodaBottleOpenerwala notices: “Indian food as super spicy tikkas, and some North Indian picks got identified because this was the popular choice of dishes that were showcased abroad when people travelled.” She underlines how Punjabi culture and Punjabis all over the world have strongly put across their food and culture, which made the Tikkas, butter chicken, shahi paneer, etc, very popular and available across London, all in America, or even in Singapore or other countries.

Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar believes that the global food industry is witnessing a revolution in terms of cultural exchange. “How we experience new and different cultures is changing; people want authentic experiences, especially when it comes to food. There is an exciting opportunity here (in the west) for chefs and businesses to reintroduce consumers to the spices, flavours and aromas of India and the amazing diversity of the cuisine.” Chef Anahita also opines that the past notions about Indian food propagated by movies and pop culture are slowly changing. Travelling has a big effect on people’s mindsets. “Now, the regional Indian food is very strongly identified, people are more educated about the regions of India and what are the different cuisines are being offered,” adds the Delhi-based Parsi Chef, immensely responsible for popularising Parsi cuisine on the Indian table.

Anahita understands that the gaping hole of ignorance when it comes to other regional cuisines of India sprouts from inside our country. As an Indian, we need to learn about our own cultures and varied culinary roots before going on to blame the rest of the world for not knowing from a laddoo and a roshogolla. A South Indian might not understand what a staple Oriya dish is. Similarly, someone from the North East cannot tell apart the different Gujarati snacks; and a Kashmiri might call an Appam as Utthapam. “It is only because regional specifications are bound by a lot of borders and a lot of communities, and that's not being cross exposed in the last few decades, but now it's happening very rapidly. I can say in the previous 10 years, from culinary colleges to institutes to restaurants conferences and even on our menus, we have a whole diversification, a huge impact, and a lot more have been spoken about regional Indian food,” she said.

Cross-connection is happening

Chef Dhondy showcased Parsi food to a niche crowd last year, which caught the global eye. “They never thought that Indian food could have such nuances and flavours to it. Every time that I have showcased some kind of ingredients from my own cuisine or some regional Indian ingredient or focused on millets, it has always left them in shock and awe because they didn't know that there are such ingredients in India and they are such cuisines in India.”

The multi-coloured fabric of India’s culture interests Chef Atul more than anything. “I get incredibly excited about regional Indian cuisine and throughout my career I’ve always strived to create dishes that showcase the country’s distinct regional differences and influences. With consumer demand for authentic culinary experiences growing, regional culinary styles can break into the mainstream,” believes the Netflix star.

India is a vast country with a thousand different cuisines. It is not a seamless possibility for every common man to learn about the multifarious cultures. A two-way intrigue is what is essential to bring out the flavours of a homogeneous Indian plate on the global front. The chef is responsible to subvert this popular opinion and bring fresh perspectives as well. The global culinary platform currently is thriving, there is a beautiful influx of all the different cuisines and regions, not only from India but also from smaller parts of South America or Argentina or any other place in the world.

“Chefs are looking inwards, every time we have looked into our cuisine we always gone deeper and deeper to understand what is it that we can showcase, what are the recipes that are getting lost in time, what are the techniques, what are the ingredients, how do we preserve them and how do we showcase them and for a chef it is a very significant role. Currently, all over the world, a beautiful cross-connection is happening where ideas are being shared, recipes are being shared, techniques are being shared,” says an excited Chef Anahita.

On the other hand, Chef Atul also believes that the traditional Indian kitchen offers delectable options that can work wonders in different parts of the world. “Every chef wants to create amazing dishes for their customers. By taking inspiration from traditional Indian recipes and regional cuisine I believe Indian cuisine can be elevated even further on the global culinary platform.”