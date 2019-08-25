Politics
Beyonce, Sinatra among those on Obama summer song playlist
Updated : August 25, 2019 09:32 PM IST
Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. They include Drake's "Too Good," Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years" and the Sinatra standard "I've Got You Under My Skin."
Last week, Barack Obama offered book recommendations, among them Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" and the "collected works" of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died August 12.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more