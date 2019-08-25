Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Beyonce, Sinatra among those on Obama summer song playlist

Updated : August 25, 2019 09:32 PM IST

Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. They include Drake's "Too Good," Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years" and the Sinatra standard "I've Got You Under My Skin."
Last week, Barack Obama offered book recommendations, among them Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" and the "collected works" of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died August 12.
cnbc two logos
