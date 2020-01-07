Unwind
BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' leads with 11 nods, followed by 'Irishman & 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Updated : January 07, 2020 02:19 PM IST
Martin Scorsese’s gangster movie “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” followed with 10 nominations each.
Immersive World War One drama “1917” got nine nominations.
