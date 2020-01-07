#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' leads with 11 nods, followed by 'Irishman & 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Updated : January 07, 2020 02:19 PM IST

Martin Scorsese’s gangster movie “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” followed with 10 nominations each.
Immersive World War One drama “1917” got nine nominations.
BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' leads with 11 nods, followed by 'Irishman & 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Aim to maintain growth momentum seen in H1; eyeing margin expansion, says Godrej Consumer

Aim to maintain growth momentum seen in H1; eyeing margin expansion, says Godrej Consumer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV