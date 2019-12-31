Back to Marathi roots, Irish PM Leo Varadkar relishes Konkani cuisine
Updated : December 31, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Dublin-born medico Leo Varadkar is the leader of the Fine Gael Party and became the youngest Prime Minister of Ireland at 38.
Leo Varadkar is the first of Indian heritage and the fourth openly gay prime minister in the world.
The prime minister fulfilled his 80-year old father, Ashok Varadkar's desire to visit Varad village, around 525 km south of Mumbai, close to the Goa border.
