Azerbaijan pins hopes on future tourism growth from India

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), the national body that supports Azerbaijan's growing tourism industry, underpins a commitment to Indian tourists with a three-city roadshow, running from September 9-13.

By visiting Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the event intends to bring together key travel industry leaders in the region to build valuable connections between the countries.

The three-city roadshow by ATB provides Indian trade partners and travel agents an opportunity to learn about the diverse experiences that Azerbaijan has to offer.

Similar setups took place in all three cities, with delegates interacting with over 900 Indian retail partners including tour operators, travel agents, cruise specialists, wedding planners and MICE representatives.

As per the press release, "With a direct flight from Delhi and a simplified electronic visa procedure for Indian passport holders, tourism from India to Azerbaijan increased by 80 percent in 2019 compared to the same period last year."

This follows the launch of ATB's marketing campaign 'Take another look' which encourages travellers to discover Azerbaijan's hidden gems and aims to double current inbound tourism by 2023.

"Azerbaijan is the ideal destination for numerous reasons. With excellent connectivity and a wide variety of experiences, Baku is an affluent city with modern infrastructure. It is still a relatively unexplored destination, which is a key selling point for Indian tourists who want a unique experience," said Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to India.

He further added, "We are seeing a surge in business events and wedding travel – Azerbaijan provides the perfect set up for weddings with world-class hotels and gorgeous indoor and outdoor locations. With over 15 million weddings each year, the Indian wedding, honeymoon and milestone celebrations market offers tremendous potential.”

“These roadshows underpin our commitment to India and its residents. The Azerbaijani people are excited to share their culture, cuisine and country with visitors from India. We encourage everyone to indulge their palate with unique flavours and expect a plethora of gourmet vegetarian options that will delight food connoisseurs," said Florian Sengstschmid, chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

"We look forward to enhancing our tourism proposition in the industry and becoming a leading destination brand in the world, as we continue to provide tourists with unique, authentic experiences that will leave them with lasting memories for a lifetime. Tourism is the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s diversified economic growth and the recent investments in tourism and country promotion are a testimony to the fact that Azerbaijan is poised to become a premium MICE destination with a well-developed corporate infrastructure equipped to host large-scale business meetings and conferences,” Florian commented.

“Azerbaijan Airlines route network is constantly analysing demand from tourists and looking at launching direct flights to these destinations. The national air carrier AZAL is known for its high level of service and safety and in the coming years, we are working towards expanding and adding flights to more destinations in the Asian region,” said Nazim Samadov, deputy director executive of Azerbaijan Airlines/Buta Airways Director.