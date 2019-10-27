Economy
Ayodhya's Deepotsav finds place in Guinness World Records
Updated : October 27, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.
A total of 5.61 lakh earthen lamps were illuminated on the occasion on Saturday in Ayodhya.
