Over the years, Netflix has mastered the art of sautéing the bland and mundane documentary, and glamorizing it to blockbuster proportions. Athlete-A is no different. The 104-minute Netflix Original documentary delves deep into the sensational Larry Nassar trials between 2017 and 2018, which saw the long-time physician of USA Gymnastics convicted of several counts of child sexual abuse while treating Olympic and national gymnasts.

As is the case with all Netflix Original Documentaries, Athlete-A makes generous use of archival footage from the Nassar trials and multiple Olympic Games, and supplements that with a behind-the-scenes look at the team of reporters at the Indianapolis Star that blew the lid off Nassar's misdemeanours.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the narrative of Athlete-A is raw and personal. The documentary features first-person accounts by American gymnasts and Olympic contenders Jamie Dantzscher, Rachael Denhollander and Maggie Nicholls, all of whom accused Nassar of sexual assault. While the manner in which these survivors recount horrors encountered at USA Gymnastics' infamous Karolyi Ranch is downright chilling, the strength of the film lies in that it keeps you hooked.

To their credit, Cohen and Shenk have also created a visually brilliant work of art even though much of the film’s footage is archival. Special mention also needs to be made of the detail that the production has delved deep into, by sourcing CCTV camera audio and footage of Nassar's early interrogation in 2014, based on initial complaints.

One of the more commendable features of Athlete-A is the almost dual narrative that runs right through the heart of the film. On one side, the documentary narrates the horror stories of the 250 gymnasts who accused Dr Larry Nassar of sexual assault, even as it ably re-constructs how the Indianapolis Star's superstar reporters Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia, Tim Evans and Steve Berta — all feature in the film — broke one of the more sensational sports-crime stories in recent times. Athlete-A also recounts the manner in which USA Gymnastics went to great lengths to cover up for Nassar, which was also part of the Star’s investigative reporting on the scandal.