Assam cyclist sets off on trip to meet Salman Khan at Filmfare Awards event

A Salman Khan fan in Assam’s Tinsukia district is cycling a distance of over 560 km to Guwahati – hoping to meet his favourite actor at the 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony to be held in the city on February 15.

This is for the first time that the star-studded event will be held in Assam, and 56-year-old Bhupen Likson who is cycling through the winter landscapes of upper Assam is eager to meet Salman Khan, share his story and his experiences.

"I started off from Jagun on Saturday at 7 am. I can cycle fast to reach Guwahati in two days. I heard the Bollywood stars would be coming to Assam. I wish to meet Salman Khan and tell him how much I like him. He is also a good human being, very helpful, I know. If not in Guwahati, I will cycle all my way to Mumbai to meet him," says Likson who is on a cycle commute for the eight-time to the city.

His favourite Salman Khan movie is the 2003 romantic drama 'Tere Naam’, a Bollywood remake of Tamil film 'Sethu' where Salman played the protagonist Radhe Mohan, the character of a doomed lover – Likson believes it is the actor’s finest performance to date.

"I was deeply hurt to see him bound in chains at the asylum, how he was tortured, beaten up...I am his big fan since I can remember, but I haven’t watched all of his films," Likson exclaims.

The farmer from Tinsukia is not just an avid cyclist, but a crusader against rhino killing and other social evils. Likson even went cycling to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - with the 'gamusa' around his neck, he took part in an anti-CAA demonstration in Guwahati.

"I had cycled for 26 hours from Tinsukia to Guwahati – to protest against rhino poaching. But to my utter surprise, the then Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi asked me not to cycle anymore – I don’t know why!" Likson remarks.

"I had also cycled to offer condolences to the families of Abhijit Nath and Nilutpal Das, the two Assamese boys who were lynched by a mob in Karbi Anglong in 2018 on suspicion of being child-lifters. It was heart-wrenching," he adds.

Likson has the ability to ride a cycle without holding on to the handlebars, and even backwards. In 2013, he first rode from Jagun to Pawoi in Tinsukia to create a record of cycling a distance of 40 km in just one hour. Two years later, he was called to Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Book of Records, an annual record making or record-breaking event for contenders at the state level.

"I cycled 50 km in one hour at the Chennai event. I wish to attempt a Guinness World Records title with some help from the government, and I also wish to meet Salman Khan. If I get support, I will 100 percent set a record," tells Likson who is all set to reach Nagaon on Tuesday to meet sprinter Hima Das.

"I am inspired by Guinness Book of Records holder Abhijit Baruah who ran the largest distance barefoot in 24 hours, and 'Dhing Express' Hima Das – she had asked me to meet her.”

Likson chooses to ride during the day and spend the night at some friend’s place before moving out the next day. "I have been lucky to have good people in my life. My friend Mustan who lives in Sivsagar bought me clothes to keep warm - even shoes, socks, anything I need. He also gave me money."