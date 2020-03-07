  • SENSEX
ASI gives all women free entry to monuments to celebrate International Women’s Day

Updated : March 07, 2020 01:05 PM IST

These include the world's most visited site Taj Mahal in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
"On this Women's Day, we will showcase our respect to the 'devis' by giving them free entry to any ASI monument. Har kaam desh ke naam (every work in the country's name)," Patel added.
Women will hence be allowed free entry to monuments like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Taj Mahal, Sun Temple in Konark, Mamallapuram, Ellora caves, Khajuraho monuments, and the Ajanta caves.
