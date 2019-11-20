#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
As the Brahmaputra swells, erosion-affected families await revised policy

Updated : November 20, 2019 05:53 PM IST

Erosion-affected families in Assam wait for a rehabilitation scheme to take-off as the state government reworks the policy.
The Brahmaputra and its tributaries have eroded away more than 4.27 lakh hectares of land since 1950, which is 7.40 percent of the area of the state. As assessed, the annual average loss of land is nearly 8000 ha.
The creation of the scheme was necessitated as the state is not able to receive funds from the central government to help the erosion affected because riverbank erosion is not listed under the list of natural calamities by the government.
