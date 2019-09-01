Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays emotional tribute as 'best friend' Franco Columbu dies

Updated : September 01, 2019 02:46 PM IST

Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor Franco Columbu, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's closest friends, has died in his native Sardinia.
Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilder before he turned to acting, posted a warm farewell on Twitter about the man he called "my best friend." He often referred to Columbu as the strongest man he ever knew.
After starting his career as a boxer, Columbu progressed into Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, and later bodybuilding, winning the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981.
