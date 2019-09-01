Sports
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays emotional tribute as 'best friend' Franco Columbu dies
Updated : September 01, 2019 02:46 PM IST
Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor Franco Columbu, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's closest friends, has died in his native Sardinia.
Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilder before he turned to acting, posted a warm farewell on Twitter about the man he called "my best friend." He often referred to Columbu as the strongest man he ever knew.
After starting his career as a boxer, Columbu progressed into Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, and later bodybuilding, winning the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more