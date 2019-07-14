cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Armstrong's famous "one small step" quote on moon landing, explained

Updated : July 14, 2019 03:17 PM IST

After returning from space, Armstrong said that wasn't what he had planned to say.
During a 30th anniversary gathering in 1999, the Apollo 11 commander acknowledged that he didn't hear himself say it either when he listened to the transmission from the July 20, 1969, moon landing.
