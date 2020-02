The French dining scene, which is more of a polished and fancy fine-dining situation, is by nature drastically different from the rustic Italian setting. The globalised Indian with exposure to multiple cultures and having travelled to several countries, can tell the difference between French and Italian plates. However, most of the upper middle-class folks, who like to brand themselves as “foodies”, can only discern an Italian dish as being tremendously cheesy, topped with some olive oil.

Our concept of Italian food is basically simple, to the utter dismay of anyone who knows a thing or two about the cuisine. Pizzas will only be either thin crust or thick and need to be round, often brought into a circular shape by a cutter. Oh, the horror! Pastas will have playful shapes, mixed with white sauce or red. And spaghetti is noodles sometimes enjoyed with meatballs. There is no urge to understand Italian beyond this, quite simply because we haven’t gotten our palate around it.

It is also not fair to judge someone grown up on a thousand overpowering spices to suddenly develop a proclivity to steamed, bland food and get the nuances of the subtlety of herbs. Parmesan, thyme, rosemary, sage – are all exotic names. Pizza Hut had only given us oregano. So what happens when a customer wants to satisfy their very Indian taste buds in an Italian restaurant?

Chef Saurabh Agarwal at ChaoBella, Okhla, agrees that it is not possible to force a culture down someone’s throat. If someone likes to have their pasta with the spice level turned up, you can either comply or explain why it just doesn’t work.

“Compromise is key,” says Chef Saurabh. “It works both ways.” He understands that unless a restaurant can also appeal to vegetarians, it has no hope of success. “Food is all about comfort and one’s happy place. We can take the time out and educate the customer for all we want, but at the end of the day, we need to cater to the customer’s demands in some ways – because they are bringing us business, and that’s how we stay in business.” Chef Saurabh’s knack for Italian cuisine developed when he went to train under Chef Greco in Italy.

Whimsical customer demands

On the other hand, Chef Marco of Westin Gurgaon’s Prego, is not so lenient when it comes to meeting “illogical (customer) demands”. There has been times when he’s asked his customer to try someplace else if they wanted pasta with pink sauce. “I want them to try real Italian food, and not what they think is Italian, like pasta and pizza. It is a problem here. I try to explain sometimes that when I want to have Indian food, I wouldn’t want them to sprinkle Parmesan on top, would, I?” Chef Marco goes on to explain how his idea to educate the Indian mass about authentic Italian food, is to get them try some for free. “I get them a small plate of something real, and I ask them to try it out. If they like it, they will come back for it.”

Chef Roberto Apa, of Bella Cucina, Le Meridien Gurgaon, fortunately, has been very lucky in this matter. Being an expat chef from Naples (Napoli), Italy, he has very little complaints about what classifies as whimsical customer demands. “Ninety percent of my customers (in the NCR) know their Italian, as compared to Bangalore, where I was working before here. The credit goes to those many Italian restaurants and their Italian chefs who have already educated and prepared the Indian palate for this distinct and different cuisine.” Chef Roberto is quite generous when it comes to satisfying the customer. He claims that he doesn’t need to improvise according to the Indian palate, and that he understands well how a person who’s never been to Italy will only order the more commonly heard dishes. His great kitchen innovation is, in fact, stirring up quite a storm at Bella Cucina. Chef Roberto is the main man behind ‘Mood Food’, a concept he cooked up to introduce customers to the different shades of Italian cuisine. He loves to go beyond the menu and snoop around for the customer’s apparent state of mind. The restaurant then suggests them the perfect mood uplifter, or a calmer, or whatever goes with their current state. This has been immensely successful, because the chef, without being preachy or irate, has actually gotten his customers to try several of his delectable dishes.

Apart from customers, another great challenge that plagues any Italian kitchen in India is the sourcing of ingredients. As many of the big Italian restaurants in town would rely on importing items from Italy, Chef Roberto Apa believes that the true Italian way of doing everything is going local. He gets his fish from Kochi and the herbs are grown locally, at the restaurant’s own farm. The only material he sources is the extra virgin olive oil, which comes at a better quality than what is offered locally.

Similarly, Chef Saurabh truly believes in the power of the local. ChaoBella grows a small micro herb garden within the restaurant, and they source almost every item off their Italian list from the local markets. The only item they can’t get locally is the Chilean sea bass, for obvious reasons. Prego’s Chef Marco, on the other hand, is very happy with the dairy available in abundance in India. He has never found an issue with the cheese he gets here. “I am very happy. That’s why I’m always calling the same supplier for all of the dairy requirements.”

Indians keen on experimenting with food

To sum it up, yes, Indians are way more interested in experimenting with their food patterns as they did some 15 years back. The rise in love for Italian food can be attributed to a more globalised exposure, and according to Chef Saurabh, it is to do with some distinct similarities with our own palate in terms of food choices, offerings, key ingredients and the origin of dishes. “Similar to India, Italian cuisine is known for its regional specialities, with the variation of food preferences.”

When we talk about similarities, the heart of Indian cooking and Italian cooking are somehow essentially the same. Chef Saurabh, a passionate and enthusiastic young force behind ChaoBella Okhla’s buzzing dining scene, says Italian cuisine and Indian cuisine both use simple cooking techniques to highlight fresh, seasonal flavours.

It all finally boils down to food traditions and yet again, a common factor that binds the culinary story for both these countries together is the fact that the kitchen is central to the hearts and minds of Italian families, pretty much like ours.

Sayantani Chakrabarty explores cuisine, culture, and geography with an honest fervour.