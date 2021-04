Every April 1, brands get creative to engage customers in an April Fools' Day joke, and this year too, the gimmicks have been anything but subtle.

Several brands went out of their way to put out April Fool's Day content, with even founders and CXOs participating in them.

Here are some that made noise on social media today:

Flipkart accepting payments in bitcoin

"The future is here." Flipkart announced on its official social media handles, stating that they are now accepting payments in bitcoin, a la Tesla. Well, anything around bitcoin creates a buzz these days and Flipkart was quick to earn some brownie points.

The future is here. We now accept Bitcoin as a convenient mode of payment. Update your app now. pic.twitter.com/l3MlY2qwRd — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 31, 2021

Ola adds 'electric flying car' to its fleet

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who is otherwise known to be rather reclusive, put out an elaborate video on his social media handles, announcing a 'Fully Autonomous Electric Flying Car'.

Aggarwal announced the OlaAirPro, in a slick-looking video, which almost sounded true, until an Ola member in the video goes on to say that the body of the vehicle has been built with new-age material sourced from F1 cars in Germany, fighter jets in the US and - soft drink cans from Shivajinagar!

"You can lift it with one hand but we advise against it," the executive adds. "The Ola AirPro swerves out of the way of birds, planes, and even Superman," says another.

Bhavish saw a lot of social media traction for the video, with Mahindra Group's Anand MAhindra tweeting to him, thanking for sending one of the electric flying cars to him for a 'test ride'.

Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://t.co/UbwKCwikg1 #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere @Olacabs @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/dy31ZS8FQ8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2021

Razorpay launches 'MemePay'

Payments company Razorpay on Thursday announced the first 'meme-based payment method'. In a video, the company said MemePay could become larger than UPI.

Memes. What’s not to love? 🙂 That’s why we’re giving you a new way to start making online payments, starting today. Launching the world’s 1st meme-based payment method: MemePay! Head over to https://t.co/bPS48DjhY0 and give it a spin. 🚀#TheFutureIsMemePay pic.twitter.com/UuhgTS1B1G — Razorpay (@Razorpay) April 1, 2021

Pepperfry.com's Furniture Mutual Fund

We've got news! Pepperfry is launching a Furniture Mutual Fund which gives you great returns and comfort while you stay at home. If you're looking to invest, this is your chance. Head over to our website for more!#HappyFurnitureToYou #PepperfryHomes #Furniture #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/gbVydJcW9p — Pepperfry.com (@Pepperfry) April 1, 2021

Volkswagen is rebranding

This now-infamous prank maybe went a step too far. German automaker Volkswagen had initially said it was going to rename its US operations 'Voltswagen' to signify its commitment to electrification of its fleet. The company, however, later clarified that the announcement was an elaborate April Fool's Day joke.

Since the announcement was issued as a press release, several news portals covered the 'rebranding' news.

The brand faced a lot of flack for the stunt, and later apologised for the 'confusion'.

Elon Musk to put Dogecoin on the Moon!

Tesla and Spacex founder Elon Musk doesn't need April Fool's Day to get creative. But on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon."