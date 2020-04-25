  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Anxiety and angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Updated : April 25, 2020 01:17 PM IST

Mental health has taken a hit with increasing cases of anxiety, depression, mood swings, obsessive compulsive disorder among others.
At least 30 people have reportedly committed suicide due to the fear, anxiety and panic of being in isolation.
Anxiety and angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement