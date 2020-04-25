Unwind Anxiety and angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown Updated : April 25, 2020 01:17 PM IST Mental health has taken a hit with increasing cases of anxiety, depression, mood swings, obsessive compulsive disorder among others. At least 30 people have reportedly committed suicide due to the fear, anxiety and panic of being in isolation. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365