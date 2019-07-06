'Steady singles instead of boundaries': Anand Mahindra's review of Union Budget 2019

Drawing from a cricketing analogy, Indian business tycoon and chairman of technology-to-tractors conglomerate Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra said he wished finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hit a few boundaries in her budget.

Sitharaman presented her first full Budget in the Parliament on July 5.

The Mahindra group chairman criticised Sitharaman for not hitting "some boundaries", but praised her for "steady singles and keep the run-rate moving."



Good luck @nsitharaman ji. You are an inspiration for all our @NanhiKali girls around the country. Hoping to see you hit many boundaries in the parliament ‘stadium’ this morning!

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2019



Tweeted earlier that I was hoping @nsitharaman ji would ‘hit some boundaries.’ She chose instead to take steady singles & keep the run-rate moving. Despite expectations of big moves to instantly crank-up the economy she decided to keep her eye firmly on the long term; (1/6)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2019

He lauded the government for measures taken to ease liquidity for the non-banking financial companies and recapitalise the public sector banks. Mahindra noted that the implementation of these proposals "could lubricate the engines of the economy."

With regards to the government's proposal's for the auto industry, Mahindra said the budget was "an accumulation of seemingly unspectacular moves." He said the finance minister aligned her vision for mobility by incentivising electric vehicles. Various auto industry lobbies had advocated for a cut in the goods and services tax rate before the Budget.

"Instead of lowering GST on all cars, she aligned with the vision for mobility and incentivised only EVs. In fact, the budget is an accumulation of seemingly unspectacular moves that’ll NUDGE the economy onto a trajectory toward $5T."

The proposal to hike the income tax rate on the super-rich Indian had stoked fear in the market on Friday. But, Mahindra said, it would have been worse, had the government introduced estate duty. "Finally, the elephant analogy was most apt. If it no longer tramples on our mounds of rice, private confidence, investment and the markets will all rebound," he said.