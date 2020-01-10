#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
American artist Andy Warhol’s iconic BMW Art Car comes to India this month

January 10, 2020

The radical BMW Art Car series, initiated in 1975, has a cache of 19 cars, each painted by some of the world’s best-known artists.
While the BMW Museum in Munich always has a few cars on exhibit throughout the year, the other ‘rolling sculptures’ travel the globe for art shows, exhibitions and biennales.
For the past four years, BMW has flown down one of its art cars to New Delhi for the India Art Fair. Andy Warhol’s is the fifth car to come to the country. 
