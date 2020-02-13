Unwind

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million

Updated : February 13, 2020 07:53 AM IST

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell.

Geffen purchased the 9.4-acre (3.8-hectare) estate in 1990 for a reported $47.5 million. It is named for Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built the mansion in 1937.