#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
Oil prices rise as new virus cases slow, easing Chinese demand concerns
Rupee opens 6 paise higher against dollar
Home Buzz
Unwind

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million

Updated : February 13, 2020 07:53 AM IST

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell.
Geffen purchased the 9.4-acre (3.8-hectare) estate in 1990 for a reported $47.5 million. It is named for Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built the mansion in 1937.
Bezos, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes at $131 billion this year, owns properties around the world.
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million

You May Also Like

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement