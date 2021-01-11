Advertising
All you need to know about cold war between HUL and Sebamed over soap ads
Updated : January 11, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sebamed India, in an advertising campaign for its cleansing bar ‘Seba Med,’ had targeted HUL brands such as Pears, Lux, Rin, Santoor and Dove by stating that pH level of its soap lower than that of the popular HUL soaps.
As per the German brand, Dove had a pH level of 7 compared to Seba Med’s 5.5. Further, it claimed the popular soaps such as Pears, Santoor and Lux have a pH value of 10—similar to washing soap Rin.