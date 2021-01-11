  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Advertising

All you need to know about cold war between HUL and Sebamed over soap ads

Updated : January 11, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Sebamed India, in an advertising campaign for its cleansing bar ‘Seba Med,’ had targeted HUL brands such as Pears, Lux, Rin, Santoor and Dove by stating that pH level of its soap lower than that of the popular HUL soaps.
As per the German brand, Dove had a pH level of 7 compared to Seba Med’s 5.5. Further, it claimed the popular soaps such as Pears, Santoor and Lux have a pH value of 10—similar to washing soap Rin.
All you need to know about cold war between HUL and Sebamed over soap ads

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,04,66,595 with 16,311 fresh infections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,04,66,595 with 16,311 fresh infections

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement