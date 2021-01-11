All you need to know about cold war between HUL and Sebamed over soap ads

The ad war between Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and its German rival Sebamed is likely to intensify after HUL made it clear that they would take appropriate action against the rival’s ad campaign targeting its soap brands.

"Our brands are best-in-class and deliver fully on the promises...backed by strong tech, science, clinical evidence and decades of expert and consumer-backed testing, enjoying strong brand loyalty. We will take suitable action as we deem fit," HUL had stated.

What is the background?

HUL's response to an #ad on Lux yesterday: Our brands are best-in-class & deliver fully on the promises...backed by strong tech, science, clinical evidence & decades of expert and consumer-backed testing, enjoying strong brand loyalty. We will take suitable action as we deem fit pic.twitter.com/F871UP71GX — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 10, 2021

The video commercials of the brand, with catchy tags like “science ki suno’ became viral not only on YouTube but also on the official Twitter page of Sebamed India and on newspapers as well.