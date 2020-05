The Louvre (Paris), the Metropolitan Museum of Art (NYC), the pedestrian subway at Churchgate station (Mumbai). Wondering what they’ve got in common? Emotive, stellar works of art I say. Just a few minutes ago, Sharma ji graced the wall with the latest in his series of betel leaf-based art installations. Sharma ji looks fondly upon his creation—another masterpiece.

But Sharma ji isn’t alone. There is a whole bunch of budding artists he has inspired, waiting to make their mark (pun intended). You know them; you see them daily as you make your way through your village/town/city. Just like an artist covered in stray paint, so do you find these people—old and young alike with teeth stained red, dreams in their eyes, love in their hearts and mouths full of thick dollops of mucus, phlegm and that sweet, red paan juice. I for one would love to see the dude behind Tyler Street Art collaborate with these neo Van Goghs.

Paan, gutka, khaini, tambaku and supari—those little morsels of sweet ecstasy are our birthright and we shall have them. And why not? We’ve worked our butts off all the livelong day and we deserve a treat. So what if they have been classified by the World Health Organization as being ‘carcinogenic to humans’. Pfft, what does WHO know? We yearn for those psychoactive stimulants from time to time to get away from the harsh realities of life such as the fact that we are well into week five of the nationwide lockdown announced on Mar 24. Fun fact: it has been extended (again) by two weeks until May 17.

Spitting is a rite of passage in many parts of our Indian society. If a girl had to choose between an ‘upstanding citizen’ with decent fashion sense and one that loves to spit—10/10 she would choose the latter (more often than not, these are the same ones who write Raj loves Priya any chance they get). We chew and spit this stuff out at our workplaces, baby showers, hotel lobbies, hospitals—you name the place and I’ll probably be able to find at least one bright red spot. Some believe it brings good fortune if you get some on yourself; even luckier than when on your way to work you get pooped on by a pigeon in a fly-by.

Every once in a while some ‘upstanding citizen’ (maybe you are one of them) tries to name and shame people who spit in public and in return get a boisterous ‘tere baap ka kya jaa raha hai?’ (what goes of your father). I say they deserved it. Spitting is an inseparable part of who we are, just the same as honking incessantly even when we’re stuck in a traffic jam and got nowhere to go.