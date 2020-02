Arth, the culture fest is back with its second season in the National Capital Region. The National edition will be held in Delhi from February 21 to 23, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The festival aims to rediscover, reconnect with and revisit India through art, culture, literature, politics, and society. It celebrates the essence of Indian thought and philosophy by bringing together close to 200 scholars, writers, artists and artisans from across India and the globe as participants.

The edition will also include varied activities, including cultural performances, workshops, visual art installations, live art, etc. Exclusive sessions have been curated for children, which will comprise creative workshops.

Among the prominent Indian names speaking at the festival includes, Sonal Mansingh, Lord Meghnad, Ruskin Bond, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Abhinav Prakash, Anand Ranganathan, Anuj Dhar among others.

The second season will also include performances by legendary artists like Bhai Manohar Singh, Euphoria, Gurdas Mann, Kumar Vishwas, Mame Khan, Mohanakrishnan, SinamBasu Singh, Qutbi Brothers, and Shubha Mudgal. Also, Nartaki Natraj, the first trans woman to receive Padma Award will also be performing.

Shreyasi Goenka, Founder, and Director, Arth, said: "We are focused on keeping alive the meaning of Indian culture. It's in our DNA. I am extremely glad to announce the second season of India's largest attempt to celebrate all things that belong to this land, Arth. We want to inspire people to look inward and discover what we as Indians stand for, what we are forgetting, what we criticise and why and ultimately, how we can all move forward. The second season of Arth in Delhi will aim to bind us together by discovering our common ethos."

Dr Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth, said: "Arth is a festival to truly understand the extent of India's cultural evolution. Arth- through lectures, panel discussions, concerts, and performances-will contextualise a lot of this traditional knowledge to modern times. The festival aims to be the definitive platform to help attendees deep dive into India's culture."