“There are two types of rat: The hungry and the fat. The fat are happy at home, but the hungry have to roam.” That’s a sardonic rhyme by nineteenth-century German writer Heinrich Heine, and it’s the perfect epigraph to Timur Vermes’ new novel, The Hungry and the Fat, translated from the German by Jamie Bulloch.

Vermes’ debut novel, Look Who’s Back, and the subsequent Netflix adaptation, created quite a splash a few years ago with its impudent premise of the reactions of today’s world to the return of Hitler. The satirical look at contemporary events continues with The Hungry and the Fat, in which the author trains his guns on the refugee crisis. In tone and style, then, it’s very different from another contemporary German novel on the same subject, Jenny Erpenbeck’s Go, Went, Gone.

The motor that drives Vermes’ plot is just a little less audacious than that of the Nazi leader’s reappearance. Vermes asks us to imagine a scenario in which all of Europe has closed its doors to refugees and has paid off African countries to house the migrants. This creates the largest refugee camp in the world, with over two million inhabitants.

Into this camp arrives a glamorous, flighty TV anchor anxious to boost her programme’s ratings. Accompanying her is a cohort of assistants and a reporter keen to recount the proceedings for her magazine. The anchor starts a romantic liaison with a charismatic refugee leader and hits upon an idea that in its foolhardiness is guaranteed to capture eyeballs.

The plan is to march with thousands of the camp’s inhabitants across Africa and then into Germany itself. Later on, this is breathlessly compared with Xenophon’s March of the Ten Thousand, Mao’s Long March, Gandhi’s Salt March, and Mussolini’s March on Rome.

Personal gain predominates

The Hungry and the Fat proceeds in a self-assured and meticulously-planned manner. Chapter after chapter is laid out almost like a chessboard on which characters make moves to get to the next stage. In keeping with the book’s mordant tone, none of them are entirely motivated by altruistic pursuits; self-interest, sometimes amoral, is paramount.

Thus, TV executives plan the logistics of the march with an eye on audience size and sponsorships. German politicians keep a wary eye on their constituencies and discuss ways of means of containment. An entrepreneurial people smuggler grabs the chance to make fatter profits. The refugee leader himself starts off by seizing a chance to relocate. Noble ideals are professed by almost everyone, the hungry and the fat, but personal gain predominates.

With one of the politicians, to take just one example, “This world produces more and more shit every day. And at some point it will have to surface. My job isn’t to make the shit disappear. My job is to ensure that it doesn’t surface here, but elsewhere. To ensure that it doesn’t surface today, but at some other time. And that’s what I do. I don’t plant apple trees. I shovel shit from here to there and from today to tomorrow.”

The narrative is interspersed by short pieces from the magazine writer in high tabloid style. Vermes seems to have had a great deal of fun in these sections, with sentences such as: “In Africa, Meryl Streep found her Robert Redford, here the ravishing Juliette Binoche fell victim to the charms of the Hungarian Count Almásy, Sigourney Weaver sacrificed her life in the mist-shrouded rainforest for the poorest and most endangered apes in the world.”

These additions, however, along with the continual actions of a variety of characters, make the book far too long. Satire is at its best when short and sharp and though Vermes’ novel certainly fulfils the latter condition, a little pruning would have been effective.

Some of the satire can also sound heavy-handed, with broad brush-strokes. But while The Hungry and the Fat could have done with less fat, the author is a careful enough craftsman to heighten the tension towards the latter half, which moves to a tense climax shortly after the refugees reach the borders of Turkey.

Along the way, there are sideswipes at other features of the contemporary world. A character muses that the reason for the triumph of the smartphone is that “whereas children can close their eyes if there’s something they don’t want to see, adults have always had to face up to things…until now”. Elsewhere, Putin’s appearance is cheekily likened to “a turkey breast wrapped in clingfilm”.

Reading The Hungry and the Fat, one is reminded yet again of the trap that works of satire can fall into nowadays. Given what we know of how politicians behave, of how audiences are manipulated by propaganda, and of the cynical attitude towards refugees, even the most outrageous parody can sound like a news report and not fictional at all.