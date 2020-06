The Airbus A320neo, a narrow-body aircraft, is preferred by most Indian carriers and they deploy the same on short-haul domestic routes. The aircraft’s cabin -- and if you would agree – is rather cozy and most of us, unwittingly end up rubbing elbows with co-passengers or brush past them while moving across the aisle or while placing our handbags in overhead bins. In short, the aircraft does not allow passengers space to maintain "distance".

Naturally then, the nerves kick in. Is it safe to fly in such a circumstance? How effective are face masks and face shields? Will you suffer from asphyxiation? What if the passenger next to you sneezes? Given the coronavirus situation, these are some questions that pop up in everyone’s mind.

It most certainly feels like you're flying in the midst of a medical emergency. Cabin crew in full PPE suits, unable to reassure you with their warm smiles from behind a mask, passengers stiff and vary. Your best bet is to be the unfriendly with co-passenger who sit extremely still.

So what has changed while flying? Well, everything. You're no longer served meals on flights. No more magazines for your entertainment. No product catalogs either. But these are minor changes. The most surreal bit is flying for two hours wearing a face mask and a face shield.

One for the sci-fi books

Taking a flight for me is usually an enjoyable experience. I look forward to reaching the airport ahead of time, browse through bookstores and usually end up picking something for my parents as I head home. Walking around wearing a transparent face shield around your head -- and let me tell you that it fogs up quite frequently – while shopping at the airport, if you have the heart to try it, it is not nearly as fun anymore.

The airline staff hands over your in-flight kit at the boarding lounge. It consists of a face shield, a face mask, and a small sachet of hand sanitizer -- which won't nearly be enough for the times you feel the urge to let isopropyl alcohol and ethanol wash your worries away. Nonetheless, airports have enough contactless santisation stations that you can use freely. Besides that, the airport security now allows passengers to carry up to 350ml of hand sanitiser in your cabin baggage.

I did extensive research before making a final decision to fly back home. This, after nearly three months of staying locked indoors all by myself. I booked a flight which departed late in the evening, as I knew there'd be fewer passengers at the airport, compared to mornings, when most flights depart.

The best seat in the house

Then, I researched the safest seats on a plane. All studies agree the window seat, preferably in the front rows, are more likely to keep you protected from contact with fellow passengers and cabin crew. Although, one is at the same risk of infection no matter whether you’re seated on the window or aisle seat if you are in the vicinity of an infected passenger seated within two rows.

I got myself seat 7A, and with it came a co-passenger who sat in the middle seat. I requested him to shift to the aisle since that seat was empty, and he happily obliged. See, we're all trying to stay safe.

Now, I did see amusing images of passengers arriving in full hazmat gear, with helmets, but the amusement turns quite perverse when you find yourself wearing a face shield.

It is not easy to be seated with a face mask and a shield for the entire duration of the flight. You feel some breathlessness, you could get a headache, and the general discomfort will have you wishing for the plane to land sooner.

But, it is all about getting used to the new normal. You would look like an alien in a space lab, but that's how you can fly safely, without the fear of contracting coronavirus. I found myself reaching out for my sanitiser each time a part of my hand or arm touched the seat upholstery or the body of the aircraft. This step is clearly not standard -- sanitizing your hand each time you know you've touched a frequently-used surface. Airlines disinfect and deep-clean aircraft after every flight, so you don't have to worry about viral residue anywhere from the previous flight. The dynamics of cabin airflow also ensure that air recycled at high altitudes is extremely safe.

I have separately written about the exhaustive preparations the Mumbai Airport has made to ensure the space is sanitised and safe. My visit to the airport a few days prior to taking my flight home certainly gave me a lot of confidence to finally decide to fly.

Nonetheless, the bottom line being: If you're reasonably sensible and observe precautions you already are used to, there is very, very little chance of transmission of the virus. Both airlines and airports, are safe.

If you must, like I had to, take a flight without overtly concerning yourself. Paranoia certainly doesn't help, and is not even warranted. I did that already, and I made it back home safe and happy.

It was only after I landed, reaslied that there weren’t any crying babies onboard, nor those annoying people who usually block your path to remove their baggage from overhead cabins.