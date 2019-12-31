#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
A dose of eco-optimism: Stories of hope and inspiration in 2019

Updated : December 31, 2019 06:04 PM IST

In 2019, we reported stories about communities, individuals and even local governments, all across the country, taking positive action towards environmental and biodiversity conservation.
Two of our staff members won fellowships to bring climate solutions and environmental changemakers into the headlines, boosting our reporting on such stories from across India.
Environment has its moments – the good, the bad and the ugly – and we will continue to report on all of it. We can’t wish away the dark clouds, but we sure can point out the silver linings. Here’s our roundup of the top stories on positive action towards the environment in 2019.
A dose of eco-optimism: Stories of hope and inspiration in 2019
