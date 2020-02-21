#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

A century in a barrel: What makes LOUIS XIII one of the world’s most expensive and exquisite cognacs?

Updated : February 21, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Jörg Pfützner, LOUIS XIII’s Private Client Director – South Africa, was in India to take a select group of collectors, connoisseurs and affluent through the making and tasting of the elegant cognac.
It takes 100 years, the work of at least two generations of cellar masters, and the finest of eau-de-vie to blend an edition of LOUIS XIII.
A 30ml peg of the rarest or rare LOUIS XIII Black Pearl can cost about Rs 1.25 lakh, plus taxes, in India.
A century in a barrel: What makes LOUIS XIII one of the world’s most expensive and exquisite cognacs?

You May Also Like

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement