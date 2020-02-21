Unwind A century in a barrel: What makes LOUIS XIII one of the world’s most expensive and exquisite cognacs? Updated : February 21, 2020 09:26 AM IST Jörg Pfützner, LOUIS XIII’s Private Client Director – South Africa, was in India to take a select group of collectors, connoisseurs and affluent through the making and tasting of the elegant cognac. It takes 100 years, the work of at least two generations of cellar masters, and the finest of eau-de-vie to blend an edition of LOUIS XIII. A 30ml peg of the rarest or rare LOUIS XIII Black Pearl can cost about Rs 1.25 lakh, plus taxes, in India.