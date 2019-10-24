A bit of India at MAMI… and some universal questions that will move you

The need to step out of one’s own comfort zone and seek that something extra. The need to know who you really are, and what makes you, you. The desire to fit in, even though you know you don’t. When you scream from the rooftops of injustice and no one really want to hear. When your job is to get rid of vermin and you become friends with them…

These are questions seeking answers in places you have seen only in the movies perhaps or in your imagination of these places. There is a section of films at MAMI that looks at India in many different ways. From different points of view.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You too have left your home for this place, right? The young lad’s question is not new. Bitter Chestnut explores the beauty of living with just enough… A couple of years ago, a National Award winning children’s film Kaafal by Batul Mukhtiar asked the same question in a roundabout way: the fathers have all left the mountain villages for the cities to make something of their lives, but have not found happiness working in garages… Dreaming of owning a noodles stand is perhaps not unlike your dreams of making something of your life.

Pearl Of The Desert takes a young boy who does not wish to go to school but sing. The advice that he gets from the elder is simple, but when everyone appreciates the talent, does he get lost in the glitter that the show offers? Does he abandon music for lucre?

Having grown up with a philosophy where you could not possibly ever choose Laxmi (the goddess of wealth) over Saraswati (the goddess of learning), you watch this lad’s progress with a certain kind of inevitability. It becomes important to have someone guide you, inspire you in whatever you are doing…

Gamak Ghar will bring a lump in your throat. Especially as it is festival time now and you have battled with the question of going back home. The village homestead is a part of so many of us. Where everyone lives together, with whatever little they had, sharing and caring for one another. And slowly, because someone left home to study or for a job, the home that offered such a haven slowly falls into disrepair just like family connections. And soon, there is nothing left to care for, the happy white walls are faded, and relationships that were the strength of the family are strained and fallen away…

Synonyms is a French Israeli film that asks a very simple question: What will you do in Paris?

Tell me you haven’t thought of it… Escaping from where you are and getting to another place under the sun where no one will know you, force you to go back home. You want to live, say, in Paris and become French. This is a recognisable hunger, this is madness. And you and I are still infected by it, in different degrees of course… As TS Eliot has said it best: Do I dare disturb the universe?

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.