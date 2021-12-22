5 years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and its role in streamlining recovery and restructuring

Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas & James H.M. Sprayregen, Founder, Kirkland & Ellis Worldwide Restructuring Group, discuss the impact of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the reforms needed for its long term success.

In the sixth episode of Season 2 of CNBC-TV18 & Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Present The Thought League, James HM Sprayregen, Founder of Kirkland & Ellis Worldwide Restructuring Group & Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas joined CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar to reflect on the 5 years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and its success in streamlining recovery and restructuring.

They share their views on how the already successful IBC can be further improved to build a culture that favours rescue over recovery, especially in light of the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.