#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

Updated : December 22, 2019 02:53 PM IST

“There are just so many, and it was such a daunting task to figure what to do with them so that they could be out there where people enjoy them too,” said Davis, creator of the comic strip that appears in newspapers around the world and has spawned TV shows, movies and books.
The strips span from the launch of “Garfield” in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally. He says he still draws it by hand but now it’s with a stylus on a tablet instead of on paper with a pencil, pen and brush.
Brian Wiedman, a comic grader at Heritage, says the daily strips are currently selling on average from around $500 to $700, and the longer Sunday strips are selling for $1,500 to $3,000.
30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV