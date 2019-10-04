#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Updated : October 04, 2019 12:58 PM IST

The watches below don’t cost the earth and unlike, say, a folding mobile phone, they will still be around when times are better.
The Bangalore Watch Company’s Mach 1X, which features dials made out of the skin of a MiG 21, was sold out within a day of its launch last month.
The Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 16 is powered by an eponymous chronograph movement with a power reserve of 42 hours, and comes with either a perforated leather strap with a folding clasp or a 3-link steel bracelet.
3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV