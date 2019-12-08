#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

2-year old Arthur becomes star in UK Christmas ad tradition

Updated : December 08, 2019 05:45 PM IST

The simple promotional video has drawn attention to much larger problems of bricks and mortar retailers, struggling as they do with issues ranging from the steady losses to internet retailers to a controversial local tax system whose reform is constantly discussed.
2-year old Arthur becomes star in UK Christmas ad tradition
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV