#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards

Updated : January 19, 2020 05:41 PM IST

If the Producers Guild Awards are a true predictor of the Oscars' best film category, then the World War I film “1917” is poised to come away with the top honour in a few weeks.
The Sam Mendes film won the award for theatrical motion picture at the untelevised ceremony Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV