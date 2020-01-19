'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards
Updated : January 19, 2020 05:41 PM IST
If the Producers Guild Awards are a true predictor of the Oscars' best film category, then the World War I film “1917” is poised to come away with the top honour in a few weeks.
The Sam Mendes film won the award for theatrical motion picture at the untelevised ceremony Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more