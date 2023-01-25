Zypp Electric launches new EV fleet management app for logistics businesses

Currently, Zypp operates a fleet of over 8,000 vehicles for managing last-mile deliveries for Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BlinkIt, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, JioMart, Delhivery and Spencers among others.

Homegrown electric vehicle-as-a-Service platform Zypp Electric on Wednesday launched an EV fleet management system, called ZyppDash. With this new rider-tracking app, the startup aims to simplify the process of requesting and managing fleets.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric, in a statement said, “The launch of ZyppDash — EV Fleet management Dashboard is a service add-on for our partners which sets us apart in the EVaaS industry. We aim at enabling our partners to track various metrics in real-time and make them informed about their fleet and business operation for optimum utilisation of resources.”

Currently, Zypp operates a fleet of over 8,000 vehicles for managing last-mile deliveries for Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BlinkIt, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, JioMart, Delhivery and Spencers among others. “We are actively working to transition the country's last-mile logistics to electric by adding 1,000-1,500 electric scooters and 1,000+ riders every month in our fleet,” Gupta added.

The company also said that its web-based application “ZyppDash" will be available for all Zypp Electric partners to "track real-time location of their vehicle and rider info to ensure effective utilisation of time and effort”.

Zypp also claims that this application will help its delivery partners monitor carbon saved on kilometres travelled along with ESG goal alignment, manage on-duty riders and vehicles and allot orders through the application.

The startup also revealed its plans with its new application and said it will get further tech updates like a rider efficiency tracking system, Ticketing and grievance management and a feature to track problem resolution.