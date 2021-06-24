Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic sclerosis treatment drug

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Fingolimod capsules, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in the strength of 0.25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
