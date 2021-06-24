Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic sclerosis treatment drug

    Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic sclerosis treatment drug

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Fingolimod capsules, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in the strength of 0.25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

    Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic sclerosis treatment drug
    Tags
    Previous Article

    RIL AGM: Have set up 116 vaccination centres in 109 cities pan-India, says Nita Ambani

    Next Article

    RIL AGM: JioPhone Next to be launched on Sep 10; will be among most affordable smartphones globally

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85
    Coal India146.40 -2.05
    IOC111.45 -1.45
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80
    ONGC122.00 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75
    Bharti Airtel529.90 -4.20
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    SBI417.10 -1.80
    Dr Reddys Labs5,280.00 -19.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85 -2.35
    Coal India146.40 -2.05 -1.38
    IOC111.45 -1.45 -1.28
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80 -1.22
    ONGC122.00 -1.35 -1.09
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75 -2.35
    Bharti Airtel529.90 -4.20 -0.79
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    SBI417.10 -1.80 -0.43
    Dr Reddys Labs5,280.00 -19.75 -0.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1600-0.1100-0.15
    Euro-Rupee88.55800.14600.17
    Pound-Rupee103.53200.04000.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6688-0.0003-0.04
    View More