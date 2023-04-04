Zorko starts export to USA, Canada, Australia and UAE

To cater to its customer varied meals and choices, Zorko outlets are kept open for 12 hours a day and 365 days a year. The menu consists of more than 80 varieties , thus giving large options for every age group.

Zorko, a global restaurant, has recently finalised its new 2,000 square feet franchise outlet at Toronto and Canada. It will be launching all pure veg Indian fast food varieties in Canada. The outlet will serve pizza, sandwich, burger, milkshake, cold coffee, Mojito etc for meals, the firm said.

It is a brainchild of Nahar brothers ( Anand Nahar and Amrit Nahar). Currently, they are employing more than 400+ people with presence in 38 cities in India like Surat, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Himmatnagar, Valsad, Patan ,Junagadh, Modasa, Kutch, Bhuj, Bodeli, Ratlam, Raipur ,Deesa, Bhopal, Veraval, Palanpur, Bharuch etc.

To cater to its customer varied meals and choices, Zorko outlets are kept open for 12 hours a day and 365 days a year. The menu consists of more than 80 varieties , thus giving large options for every age group.

The journey started from Surat, Gujarat and now makes its way through the USA, Australia and finally Canada.

It works with the motto of helping NRI and Indian tourist abroad to experience the ultimate splendor of Indian veg food in other country at very affordable price. The international outlet has been launched to give this aim a shape of reality, the firm said.