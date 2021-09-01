Zoom and out: 20% managers fired employees for slips during calls, says this survey

A recent survey has found that over 20 percent of managers have fired an employee due to some sort of gaffe during a video or audio conference, and 40 percent have given at least an informal reprimand to erring employees.

The survey also found that executives at companies don’t trust one-third of their staff to perform well when working remotely.

About 200 senior managers at companies with 500 or more employees were part of the survey conducted by Vyopta Inc, reported Bloomberg. Vyopta helps companies manage workplace collaborations and communication systems.

As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated work-from-home (WFH) models, telecommunication applications like Zoom saw their downloads increase in a matter of weeks. Zoom saw a growth of 10 million daily participants in December 2019, but it grew to 300 million daily participants in April 2020.

While many companies have slowly resumed work-from-office models, others have shifted to a hybrid model of working or delayed their plans of coming back to the office due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases as a result of the infectious Delta variant.

Also read

Typical issues that employees face or accidentally cause during video and audio conferences are: Not muting, joining late, having a poor connection, and accidentally sharing important information. According to the survey, such mistakes can come back to bite the company with lost sales, deadline delays and losing clients.

The survey’s result comes days after Zoom Video Communications Inc saw a disappointing sales forecast as a result of schools, offices and workplaces slowly opening up as well as due to increased competition from competing apps. The forecast saw the company’s shares dip by 16 percent even as the company had seen a steady rise in its price since the start of the previous year.