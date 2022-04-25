Zomato's Deepinder Goyal joins Urban Company board as independent director

By PTI  IST (Published)
Former partner at McKinsey & Co Ireena Vittal, Helion Co-Founder Ashish Gupta and former chairman and senior partner of PwC India Shyamal Mukherjee have also joined Urban Company's board as independent directors.

Online food delivery firm Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal along with three other industry leaders have joined the board of home service marketplace Urban Company as independent directors. Former partner at McKinsey & Co Ireena Vittal, Helion Co-Founder Ashish Gupta and former chairman and senior partner of PwC India Shyamal Mukherjee have also joined the board.

"We are humbled to have esteemed industry leaders join our board as independent directors, as we step into our next phase of growth. "They bring in a lot of experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our company building journey. We look forward to their mentorship in the years to come," Urban Company Co-Founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal said in a statement.

The Urban Company's board will now have three executive directors, three non-executive directors and four independent directors. The company is committed to having a board with at least 50 percent independent directors, the statement said.

